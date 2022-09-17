SPDTOA elects new executives

The Seed Production Division Technical Officers Association (SPDTOA) of Ghana Cocoa Board has elected new executives to steer the affairs of the association for the next two years.

SPDTOA has over 70 technical officers and managers as its members who are responsible for the production of hybrid cocoa pods and seedlings for the Ghanaian cocoa farmers and also undertake soil fertility improvement programs.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Dr Mrs Esther Anim-Kwapong who happens to be the Deputy Executive Director of Seed Production Division at the time advised the newly elected executives to discharge their duties diligently and efficiently to uplift the image of this noble association.

The chairman of the association Mr. Daniel Azamatsi who doubles as the officer-in-charge of Saviefe Cocoa Station in the Volta region on behalf of the executives' thanked members for the unflinching support for the old executives and urged them to give the new executives their maximum support to move the association forward.

Other elected executives were Mr. Laud Nunoo Ntreh (Vice President) of Kumasi regional office, Miss Vesta Baako (Secretary) of Fumso Cocoa Station, Mr. Gideon Owusu Katakyie (Financial Secretary) of Techiman Coffee Station and Mr. Paul Aninakwa Kwakye (Organizer) of Goaso Cocoa Station.