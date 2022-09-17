Intervene for gov’t to pay our bursaries — GRASAG-UG appeals to Education Minister

The University of Ghana chapter of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG-UG) is unhappy about the delay in the payment of bursaries of graduate students.

According to the association, the 2020/2021 academic year ended with no commitment from the government to pay bursaries due to graduate students.

As a result, many graduate students were unable to complete their thesis due to the non-disbursement of the bursaries which has hampered the flow of academic work.

In a statement, GRASAG-UG has expressed displeasure with the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat and Government for the delay in paying bursaries of graduate students.

“The Association is dissatisfied with the over one-year delay in payment of funds to our members for the 2021/2022 academic year,” part of a release from the association dated September 16 said.

GRASAG-UG further appeals to the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum to intervene for all monies owed members to be paid.

GRASAG-UG further requests for an increase in the current amount of GHS420 for each student pursuing a master’s programme.

The association argues that the current amount is woefully inadequate and insignificant under the current economic circumstance to funding academic research.

“We wish to state explicitly that should government continue with its present disposition as far as the disbursement of graduate students’ bursaries are concerned, we may advice ourselves in a manner most appropriate and lawful. “We implore government to make payments into the accounts of our members by Thursday, September 22, 2022,” the GRASAG-UG statement concludes.