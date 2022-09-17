Police using 'chop bar evidence' to prosecute Aisha Huang — Lawyer Effah Dartey

17.09.2022 LISTEN

Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey, Lead Counsel for Aisha Huang says police are prosecuting her client with laughable evidence.

He described them as “chop bar evidence.”

According to him, the prosecution has resorted to hearsay as evidence.

Speaking on Wednesday September 14, 2022 in an interview with Dr Cahs in the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s afternoon political show “Dwabrem”, he stated, “Rumours are not admissible in law. If you hear some people talking at a chop bar, don’t use it as evidence in court. My client as they are claiming have never engaged in any illegal mining activities in Ghana so let’s leave the rest to court.”

He continued, “Facts on the charge sheet as presented by police show clearly that the state has no case against my clients.

"I suspect strongly the police are delaying court hearing because deep down in their conscience, they know they have no concrete facts to bring my client to book.”

Meanwhile, Chinese national, Aisha Huang has been remanded into prison custody by an Accra High Court today, Friday, September 16.

The arrested 47-year-old woman was arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday to face charges of illegal mining and trading of minerals without a valid license.

Having pleaded not guilty to the offences, she was remanded into police custody to reappear on September 27.

Today, there has been a different twist to the case of the Chinese galamsey kingpin.

According to the information gathered, Aisha Huang’s case was taken to the Accra High Court today.

During a virtual hearing of her case at the High Court Criminal Division 5, four new charges have been slapped on her.

The charges proffered against her include undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in the mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from entry.

Sources say Aisha Huang through her lawyers pleaded not guilty to all charges.

She is said to have been subsequently remanded into prison custody to reappear on October 12.