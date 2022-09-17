Rotary Club of Accra Osu RE partners Rotary Club of Ho for medical outreach at Amedzofe

The Rotary Club of Accra Osu Re joined forces with other Rotary clubs to host a massive health screening and blood donation exercise at Amedzofe on August 29, 2022, under the auspices of the Rotary Club of Ho.

The partnership was an initiative to help underserved communities who struggle with outbreaks and healthcare access receive health interventions.

The goal of the exercise was to provide the residents of Amedzofe the chance to check their eyes and be screened for conditions including hepatitis B, high blood pressure, and diabetes, among others. The medical outreach recipients received expert medical guidance to support their overall health and well-being.

Some 1,242 beneficiaries were identified during the screening. Additionally, 128 pints of blood were donated through the medical outreach program to help the Ho Teaching Hospital and Ketu South Municipal Hospital in Aflao.

The Rotary Club of Accra Osu RE’s immediate past president, Rotarian Joshua Quayson, who was in attendance with some club members, stated that his club shares the Rotary Club of Ho's goal of working towards achieving universal health care coverage in the Volta Region, the more reason they came in their numbers to support this worthy cause.

He believes as a club partnership is a key to making greater impacts. IPP Joshua Quayson added that disease prevention and treatment is one of the seven areas of focus for Rotary. "Rotarians believe good health care is everyone’s right. Disease results in misery, pain, and poverty for millions of people worldwide. That’s why treating and preventing disease is so important to us."

Rotarian Simon Fafali Awumey, President of the Rotary Club of Ho noted that the exercise was one of several projects and events planned for the Rotary year 2022/2023.

He further stated that the location was appropriately chosen to highlight the Amedzofe enclave's tourism potential.

The exercise saw 31 Rotary Clubs from Ghana, Togo, Benin, and the USA, 15 Rotaract Clubs and 3 Lions Clubs converged at the premises of the Evangelical Presbyterian College of Education at Amedzofe to participate in the outreach.

Participants also used the opportunity to visit some tourist sites in the area despite the cold and foggy weather conditions.

The Rotary Club of Accra Osu RE is set to also embark on a series of impact projects designed for the Rotary year 2022/2023.