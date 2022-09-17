Women are bedrock for national economy — UNDP

Dr Angela Lusigi, United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in Ghana has reiterated the need to empower women as they were the bedrock of economic growth.

Dr Lusigi noted that more women are breadwinners of their homes and does menial jobs such as petty trade and developing local businesses to grow the local economy. She add that however it would be prudent to empower them with modern technology to produce more to sustain society.

Dr Lusigi was speaking during a durbar of women farmers and processors of food products including groundnuts oil and paste at Ayorya in Kintampo South of the Bono East Region to compliment them on their efforts to grow the local economy.

She indicated that women were developers and the need to link them with modern technology was important since this would allow them to improve on productivity. She said the trend of food and other products produced around the world was changing and that putting women on the modern scale would create the way forward.

Dr Lusigi who inspected a groundnuts oil and paste processing factory for the Ayorya Women Association expressed optimism about the current productivity indicating that this would go a long way to make them financially independent since they would sell the products to earn some income.

She mentioned that the facility which was commissioned in June 2021 is expected to serve communities around. It is also expected to produce about 200 metrics tons of paste and oil monthly.

Dr Lusigi hinted that over 300 women and their communities are expected to benefit from the facility. She urged the women farmers including the Fama Nyame Women Farmers Association to produce enough raw materials to feed the factory so it does not run out of materials that would force it to collapse.

Madam Hannah Chiama, President of the Ayorya Women Association expressed gratitude to the UNDP for empowering them economically, saying this has made them financial independence to support their husbands to take care of their families among other things.

She mentioned that aside the factory, the organization has also initiated the Village Savings and Loans programme which allows them to save the income they make. She added that it allows them to access loans from their savings anytime they were in financial crisis.

Madam Chiama commended the UNDP for improving their livelihood and urged other organizations to emulate since other communities in the region were facing severe financial difficulties.