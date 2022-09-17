Residents of Nhyiaeso laud Anglogold Ashanti for 'Mini Clinic' program

About 1,000 residents of Nyiaeso in the Obuasi Municipality and surrounding towns have benefited from AngloGold Ashanti’s mini-clinic initiative.

Introduced in 2021, the Mini Clinic is an initiative of the mining company to support the health needs of residents of Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

It is meant to promote frequent health screening in rural communities and introduce quality healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the people.

As an important feature in its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan, the Mini Clinic forms part of the plethora of health intervention initiatives intended to bring quality health care to the people within the Mine's operational area. Others include the Construction of CHPS compounds and renovation of existing health facilities in Obuasi.

The Stakeholders Engagement Superintendent of Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, Edmond Oduro Agyei who spoke with the media on the sidelines of the program said, “the Mini Clinic and Health Outreach is among the many health intervention programs the company has lined up to improve the health needs of the people of Obuasi.

" We are not only giving free screening here, AngloGold Ashanti in collaboration with AGA Health Foundation, the Obuasi Municipal Health directorate as well as the Obuasi East directorate is also giving free medical counselling and free drugs to the people who show up at this venue ".

WE ARE COMMITTED TO DOING FOUR MINI CLINICS EVERY YEAR

Dr. Justin Sonaa Dakorah, a Medical Officer of the AGA Health Foundation reiterated the commitment of AngloGold Ashanti to sustain the Mini Clinic program. He said the pr

ogram has come to stay hence four of them would be rolled out at different locations every year.

He mentioned that people were screened on various ailments such as hepatitis b, blood pressure, malaria, oral health and HIV.

He lauded the Otumfuo Foundation for providing services on oral health at the program.

Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, Adansihemaa cautioned the youth against HIV/AIDS. She said recent information gathered indicates that a number of youth in the country are being affected by the disease, a situation she said was very worrying.

"Recently I was at a program in Kumasi when the issue of HIV/AIDS was mentioned and the indication is that a lot of the young ones are being infected with the disease lately. The youth needs to be educated on the prevalence of the disease especially in Obuasi. We should all educate the youth on condom use and I assure you, Nananom will take this up".

Residents from Nhyiaeso and adjourning communities who thronged the venue to access healthcare lauded Anglogold Ashanti for the program.

Daniel Osei, the Assembly member for Binsere electoral area which has Nyiaeso as one of the communities said the community has been yearning for such an impactful program. He appealed to Government to establish a health facility in the area to see to their immediate health needs.