Your license would be withdrawn for shoddy work – New engineers cautioned

The President of the Institution of Engineering and Technology of Ghana (IET), Engineer Henry Kwodwo Boateng, has cautioned engineers not to take jobs beyond their expertise.

He urged them to collaborate with other engineers with such expertise to execute projects for the satisfaction of clients.

Engineer Henry Kwodwo Boateng who was speaking to Citi News in Takoradi during the induction of 50 new engineers into the fold of the Institution of Engineering and Technology of Ghana, warned that engineers who are found to be responsible for shoddy engineering work would have their licenses withdrawn.

“As engineers, the country needs us, and we have to professionally execute projects in the interest of our clients and the nation. Where a shoddy work is alleged, it would be investigated and when proven so, your licenses and membership could be withdrawn if necessary to safeguard society,“ he said.

While commending the 50 newly inducted members of the Institution of Engineering and Technology of Ghana, Mr. Boateng advised the inductees to abide by the tenets of the profession and its regulations as catalyst for the development of the country.

“Now that the Engineering Council Regulation, L.I. 2410 (2020) has been finally passed by Parliament, we are hopeful that the engineering council would work hard to ensure that the practice of engineering and technology would continue to be done with the highest possible standards in Ghana,” he added.

Speaking on the code of ethics of the engineering profession, the Pro Vice Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University, Prof. Samuel Ansah who is also an Ethics Committee Member of the IET urged the newly inducted engineers to uphold professionalism to succeed.

“An Engineer practitioner should be professional to avoid expulsion and have regard for the environment. You should guard against activities that threaten the safety of clients or the public. Don't accept commissions or allowances from contractor's clients.”

“Avoid conflict of interest situations. You shouldn't be the medium of payment but only issue certificates of payment and avoid reviewing or taking other’s jobs unless there is a formal closure to the previous engineer's contract,” he advised.

The Executive Secretary of IET, Eng. Seth Ayim on his part asked the new members to demonstrate good stewardship in the various responsibilities that would be handed to them as engineers to move Ghana's development forward.

The Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences at the Takoradi Technical University, Evangelist Prof. Joe Turkson representing the Vice Chancellor as the host of the induction event, reminded the new engineers that they are required to protect and upload the constitution of the IET and the profession.

---citinewsroom