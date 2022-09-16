Aisha Huang taken back to court; slapped with four new charges

Chinese national, Aisha Huang has been remanded into prison custody by an Accra High Court today, Friday, September 16.

The arrested 47-year-old woman was arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday to face charges of illegal mining and trading of minerals without a valid license.

Having pleaded not guilty to the offences, she was remanded into police custody to reappear on September 27.

Today, there has been a different twist to the case of the Chinese galamsey kingpin.

According to the information gathered, Aisha Huang’s case was taken to the Accra High Court today.

During a virtual hearing of her case at the High Court Criminal Division 5, four new charges have been slapped on her.

The charges proffered against her include undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in the mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from entry.

Sources say Aisha Huang through her lawyers pleaded not guilty to all charges.

She is said to have been subsequently remanded into prison custody to reappear on October 12.