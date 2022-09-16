Halt payment of GHS370 exam fee – TTAG tells final year students

The leadership of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has registered displeasure with the management of the various Colleges of Education, across the country for directing trainee teachers to pay an amount of GHS 370 as first semester examination fees.

This follows a directive from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), asking all final year students of Colleges of Education to pay a first-semester examination fee of GHS370.

A statement issued by the TTAG leadership, Thursday, 15 September 2022, referring trainees to the letter, directed that they “halt payment of the GHS370.00 indicated as the first-semester examination fee until further notice.”

It urged all local and sector executives of TTAG “to ensure first-semester year trainees adhere strictly to this directive until they hear from the National Secretariat on this issue.”

It also entreated “all students to remain resolute and count on its indefatigable leadership.”

Source: classfmonline.com