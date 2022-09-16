‘Our 2028 President’ — Netizen confers Presidential title on Ablakwa

Some netizens on social media are tipping Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for President in 2028.

The campaign started from a Twitter handle identified as Crypton Mccony following the legislator’s post after visiting the British High Commission in Accra to sign the book of condolences in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Netizen wrote, “President for 2028. save this so when it happens you will remember. Thank u, Sir.”

Another adds “I am always behind you with prayer for your performance and care you have. May Allah Almighty bless and guide u, ameen.”

Brief background of Okudzeto Ablakwa

Okudzeto Ablakwa, appointed Deputy Minister of Information in Prof. Mills' administration in 2009 became perhaps Africa's youngest serving Deputy Minister of State at the age of 28.

He is currently a Member of Parliament for the people of North Tongu, as well as the Minority Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

He is married to Mrs. Nuhela Seidu Ablakwa, a lawyer with two children, a daughter and a son.

From 2005 to 2006, he served as President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) while studying at the University of Ghana Legon.

Hon. Ablakwa graduated from the University of Ghana in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy.