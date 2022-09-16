Ablakwa joins thousands globally to sign Queen Elizabeth II’s book of condolences

As the funeral for the late English monarch is ongoing, many across the world have penned their condolences.

The Minority Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has also signed the book of condolences.

The North Tongu MP, following the likes of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Asamoah Gyan and others who signed earlier at the British Embassy in Accra, shared a note on his Twitter handle.

“With great respect and deep sadness, I signed the book of condolence in honour of the memory of HRM Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra yesterday.

“I am thankful to High Commissioner, H.E. Harriet Thompson for her gracious reception,” his tweet shares.

The 96-year-old English Monarch Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died in the afternoon of Thursday, August 8 at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland.

Thousands of people are currently in a queue seeking to pay their last respects to the late Queen as her casket tours some cities in the United Kingdom.