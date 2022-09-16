Let's bury our political differences in the fight against galamsey — NPP MP proposes a non-partisan approach

Collins Adomako-Mensah

16.09.2022

Collins Adomako-Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, has called for a collective approach to combat the illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey in the country.

Unlike the usual partisan approach to the fight, the MP believes this is a serious matter that must be addressed as citizens ready to save their country.

The legislator stated on Accra-based Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show that the country's partisan approach to such an important issue has made the illegal miners continue their activities with impunity.

“We don't even know how to discuss the issue now. You brought up a very, very subject of politicization. When we're talking about this and it turns into NPP/NDC discussion, the real kingpins sit in their rooms, drink tea, laugh and ridicule us," he laments

The MP continued “I'm not for the politicization of it, and from what I've seen and the report I have seen, I don't sympathize with any illegal miner.

The two leading political parties (NPP and NDC), according to Adomako-Mensah, should understand that certain things are not treated with politics but seriousness.

"understand that there are certain things we have to take politics out, if we don't do that we will not make any headway".

The fight against galamsey has received renewed attention following the re-arrest of notorious Chinese galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang.

Many, including the NDC's deputy general secretary, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, believe she is a bankroller for the ruling NPP, which explains why they have been unable to stop or prosecute her.

Aisha Huang, who was repatriated in 2018, was caught in the act after allegedly sneaking into the country.

On September 27, she and three others will reappear before Court.