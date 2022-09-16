A/R: Action yet to be taken against community police assistant for brutally assaulting woman at Kejetia market [Video]

16.09.2022 LISTEN

A Community Police Attendant with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has gotten himself into trouble after he was caught on camera assaulting a trader.

The assault which went viral happened at the Kejetia Market.

The city guard who has been identified as Bright Agyei in the viral video is seen assaulting the trader as bystanders tried to stop him.

In a state of anger, the KMA staff said to be with the former Community Protection Agency under the Youth Employment Agency is seen kicking the trader on the floor.

With no official complaint made, reports gathered indicate that action is yet to be taken against the Community Police Attendant.

The trader, Madam Achiaa is reported to be a widow with five children She hawks on the street within the Central Business District.

The KMA is also yet to issue a statement on the matter.

