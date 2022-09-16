Rawlings’s mourn former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor

Former Health Minister, Samuel Nuamah Donkor, has been described by the Rawlings' family as an amazing man and a cadre who stood stoutly by his beliefs and principles.

Speaking on behalf of the Agyeman-Rawlings family during a visit to commiserate with the former Minister's family, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle said, “He had a really good heart and he gave everything and impacted on lives that you will never know about. It was shattering news to hear about his loss.”

“There were not that many people that we could count on who we knew, that our dad cared about so much and trusted. He never moved away even when the old man passed. He stayed close and offered his counsel and advice,” said Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings, who led the family delegation to the home of the late Samuel Nuamah Donkor in Peduase on Friday.

The parliamentarian and first daughter of late President JJ Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, said Nuamah Donkor was a cadre through and through who suffered for his beliefs but still stood by what he believed in.

“We wanted to move together in rebuilding what we believed in. We spoke about it all, but man proposes and God knows best. We wish that the Grace of God will strengthen you,” Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings consoled the late minister's wife, children and family.

Former Minister for Information, Fritz Baffour, who was part of the Agyeman-Rawlings family delegation, eulogised his former colleague as a true cadre and part and parcel of the political movement that changed Ghana for good.

Fritz Baffour described Nuamah Donkor's tenure at the State Transport Company as exemplary. He said even the current present government respected his performance and that was evident of the impact he had on everybody, everywhere he worked.

One of the children of the departed, Samuel Nuamah Donkor Jnr, who spoke on behalf of his family, said the family was still in discussions on the date of the one-week commemoration as well as the funeral, and will formally inform the Rawlings family when details are finalised. He expressed gratitude for the visit.

Other members of the Agyeman-Rawlings delegation were Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, Mr. Isaac Tetteh, Naval Capt. Hilary Afeku Amenyo, Gameli Agbotui and Kobina Andoh Amoakwa.

Mr. Fritz Baffour, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings signed the book of condolence opened in memory of the departed former Health Minister.