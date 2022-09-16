Court sentences impersonator of Deputy Lands Minister to 15 months imprisonment

Gabriel Sarpong, the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry staff who was arrested for impersonating Deputy Minister George Mireku Duker has been arraigned before court.

Mr. Sarpong who is an Information Technology (IT) Expert at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was recently arrested for using the name of the Deputy Minister to extort money.

He is said to have extorted monies to the tune of GHS200,000 from illegal miners while engaging in illegal mining activities himself.

After his arrest, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker left him in the hands of the security agencies to deal with him.

Having been arraigned before court, the accused has pleaded guilty to defrauding by false pretences which is the 2nd count after he denied any wrongdoing in the first charge of falsely pretending to be a public officer.

In court, the lawyer for the accused, Muda Ade Lawal prayed the court to hand his client a non-custodial sentence by way of mitigation.

On his part, the prosecutor ASP Evans Kesse left the sentencing to the court with the argument that the accused is not known to the law.

At the end of the hearing today, September 16, the court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah sentenced Gabriel Sarpong to 15 months in prison with hard labour for defrauding by false pretences.