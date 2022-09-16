[Video]: I'll shoot Aisha Huang with a machine gun If I met her — Akua Donkor fumes over galamsey menace

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Akua Donkor has vowed to shoot Chinese illegal mining kingpin, Aisha Huang with a machine gun when she comes face to face with her.

According to Akua Donkor, she can't fathom why an expatriate would have the audacity to come into the country and engage in illegal mining only to destroy the country's vegetation cover and water bodies with impunity.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM's 'Dwene Ho Biom' political talk show hosted by Agya Wusu, Akua Donkor stated unequivocally that if government is afraid to deal with Aisha Huang due to bilateral reasons she would personally fire straight bullet at the embattled Chinese galamsey queen if she ever comes across her engaging in the illegal act.

"I will shoot Aisha Huang if I meet her...God has blessed us with minerals then we allow a foreigner to come here to destroy them ...I can't sit aloof and watch her destroy our water bodies with her illegal mining...She uses poisonous chemicals that pollute the water bodies...I will shoot her when we meet," she said on Hot 93.9FM.

When the host of the show, Agya Wusu prompted her that the law would deal with her if she shot Aisha Huang, the flagbearer of GFP said," the law couldn't deal with Aisha Huang after committing all these crimes why will the law deal with me for shooting her ? The law can't deal with me".

Meanwhile, Aisha Huang has been remanded into police custody and three others for two weeks.

This was after an Accra Circuit Court turned down her request for bail.

Watch the video of Akua Donkor's submission below: