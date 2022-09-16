The throwing of jabs between President Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Dramani Mahama is getting personal.

On Thursday, September 15, ex-President Mahama used his social media platform to jab President Akufo-Addo.

According to the 2020 presidential candidate, President Akufo-Addo and his pride are the huge problems facing the country.

The comment is a reply to jabs by President Akufo-Addo that his predecessor is yet to get over the fact that he floored him twice in elections.

Speaking in an interview with Stone City FM to wrap up his two-day tour of the Volta Region earlier this week, the President said Mahama is yet to get over the fact that he gave him a good whipping twice in 2016 and 2020 general elections.

“Mr. Mahama still has not been able to assimilate his defeat twice to the man who he had said could never come to power in Ghana and I think every night when he goes to bed, he is confused about the man who has not just come back but given him a good whipping on two separate occasions.

“We won the landslide in 2016 and again decisive margin in 2020. He has never gotten the figures that I have gotten in elections in Ghana, he knows,” President Akufo-Addo said.

In a reply, John Dramani Mahama says President Akufo-Addo’s pride in the number of elections he has won instead of mitigating the suffering of the citizenry is very problematic.

“Our country has a really big problem when the President's pride is only in how many elections he has won, rather than how he can alleviate the suffering of the people and create opportunities for them,” the ex-president has shared in a Tweet.