Cedi depreciation is unacceptable; gov’t will deal with it – Akufo-Addo assures

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that measures are being taken to ensure the Ghanaian cedi gain grounds.

The local currency for the past six months has suffered depreciation.

Delivering the keynote address at this year’s Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association earlier this week on Monday, the President admitted that the depreciating levels of the cedi is unacceptable.

He indicated that his government is taking the necessary steps to see to it that the cedi gains its strength.

“Other steps will be taken, in particular, to deal with the unacceptable depreciation of the cedi. Reining in inflation, by bringing down food prices, is a major preoccupation of the Government, and, hopefully, this season’s emerging, successful harvest will assist us in this regard,” President Akufo-Addo shared.

The President while acknowledging the high cost of prices of goods in the country, further disclosed that there is an engagement with market women for the prices to come down.

“Arrangements are being made with market women, the market queens of popular parlance, to provide trucks to evacuate foodstuffs from rural markets to urban centres to help reduce food prices in the cities,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed.

The President continued, “We are encouraging companies engaged in the manufacture of inorganic fertilisers to scale-up production to reduce the impact of the high cost and unavailability of fertilisers, whist we advance rapidly our plans to establish an organic fertilizer plant in Ghana.”