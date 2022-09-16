Aisha Huang case: Handlers of Akufo-Addo are monumental embarrassment – Prof. Gyampo

Senior Lecturer with the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has lambasted the handlers of President Akufo-Addo who provide him with information on economic issues.

Reacting to the President’s uncertainty on whether Chinese national Aisha Huang was deported or she fled years ago for her illegal mining activities, Prof. Gyampo says the handlers of the President are an embarrassment.

Speaking on Stone City FM, the President said he cannot tell for sure what happened to the woman who has become popular and known for galamsey.

“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported, or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it,” he said.

According to Prof. Gyampo, the statement by the President is shocking especially when he is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

In a post on Facebook, the UG Political Science Lecturer said, “Why should a whole President of ours, and C-in-C say this? What info can’t he get if he wants to? The handlers of the President are a monumental embarrassment to the old man.”

When Aisha Huang faced court with three others, she was denied bail and remanded to Police custody for two more weeks.

She will reappear with three other suspects on September 27.