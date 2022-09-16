King Charles III invites Otumfuo to Queen Elizabeth funeral

British Monarch, King Charles III has officially invited His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene to attend the state funeral ceremony of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

An invitation was also sent out to the wife of Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu.

By the invitation, Otumfuo will attend the Queen's Lying-In-State, the King's Reception, State Funeral Services and the Foreign Secretary's Reception.

The event will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Somewhere in 2000, Asantehene was a guest of Queen Elizabeth II during a three-week visit to the United Kingdom where he visited the British Parliament House, Windsor Castle, and other places.

Also in 2018, Prince Charles now King Charles III visited the Asantehene when he came to Ghana.

Queen Elizabeth II, queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other sovereign countries died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, after 70 years of reigning as queen.

Buckingham Palace earlier announced that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a statement said, adding: “the Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

According to the BBC, the announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of the Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.