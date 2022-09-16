Redeem the country's economy and stop touting your electoral victory — Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Former President Mahama [left] and President Akufo-Addo [right]

Former President and 2020 presidential candidate for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has clapped back at President Nana Akufo-Addo over his recent jab.

Akufo-Addo says Mr Mahama is still in election trauma after flogging him in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

In reaction, Mr. Mahama noted that the valuable time the President is spending in recounting his electoral victory over him could have been channelled into initiating good policies to restore the economy he drove into a ditch.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, September 15, seen by Modernghana News, the former President wrote, “our country has a really big problem when the President's pride is only in how many elections he has won, rather than how he can alleviate the suffering of the people and create opportunities for them.”

This back and forth began when the former President asked President Akufo-Addo to resign for failure to fight corruption he promised before taking office in 2016.

In response to this, President Akufo-Addo while speaking in an interview on Ho-based Stone City FM during his Volta regional working visit said, “Mr. Mahama still has not been able to assimilate his defeat twice to the man who he had said could never come to power in Ghana and I think every night when he goes to bed, he is confused about the man who has not just come back but given him a good whipping on two separate occasions.”

“We won the landslide in 2016 and again decisive margin in 2020. He has never got the figures that I have got in elections in Ghana, he knows” he added.

The President continued that “he (Mahama) knows that significant progress and achievements have been made and that it is necessary for him and his supporters to denigrate that exercise, to go out of their way and to poo-poo everything that we have done.”