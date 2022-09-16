If not the Free SHS policy NDC should've won the 2020 elections — Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson, Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper and political analyst has stated that the 2020 general election was a perfect opportunity for the opposition NDC to win.

He explained that many of the illegal miners were angry with the NPP including other businessmen such as road contractors.

However, the pollster revealed that Mr. John Mahama and his NDC were unable to win because they were unable to explain their plans for the Free SHS policy.

Speaking on the Accra-based Joy News' PM Express On Thursday, September 15, monitored by Modernghana News, about "the galamsey war and the political cost factor," he noted that many were afraid the NDC would scrap the policy.

“It was a chance for the NDC to win. NDC lost the elections because of their inability to say what they were going to do with the Free SHS but definitely, galamsey cost the NPP some seats because of the apathy.

“About 30% per cent of Ghanaian swing voters who are in favour of the Galamsey voted against the NPP parliamentary candidates but for Nana Akufo-Addo because primarily they feared the NDC will cancel Free SHS when they come,” the pollster explained.

The ruling party, with 169 seats after their victory in the 2016 general elections, lost 35 seats to the NDC and an independent candidate.

According to the pollster, the fight against galamsey also contributed to the poor electoral performance of the NPP in the 2020 general elections.

“Galamsey is a lucrative business and supporters of the NPP who are active galamsey participants didn't come out to vote for the NPP, they were apathetic and that is why the NPP lost a lot of parliamentary seats. Nana Addo also won marginally, about half a million votes because of this,” he said.