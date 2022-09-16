Galamsey fight was the cause of NPP’s Parliamentary flops in the 2020 elections — Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson, pollster

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper and political analyst, Ben Ephson has revealed the reason for the massive loss of NPP seats in the 2020 general elections.

The ruling party with 169 seats after their victory in the 2016 general elections lost 35 seats to the NDC and an independent candidate.

According to the pollster, this has a greater link to the party's fight against galamsey in the country.

Speaking on Thursday, September 15 on Accra-based Joy News' PM Express on the tropic, "the galamsey war and the political cost factor," he noted that galamsey is a very profitable business for those who engage in it."

“Galamsey is a lucrative business and supporters of the NPP who are active galamsey participants didn't come out to vote for the NPP, they were apathetic and that is why the NPP lost a lot of parliamentary seats. Nana Addo also won marginally, about half a million votes because of this,” he said.

Mr. Ephson continued that the 2020 general election was almost a done deal for the NDC if they were able to play their cards well, particularly their message on what they intended to do with the free SHS policy when given the mandate.

“It was a chance for the NDC to win. NDC lost the elections because of their inability to say what they were going to do with the Free SHS but definitely, galamsey cost the NPP some seats because of the apathy.

“About 30% per cent of Ghanaian swing voters who are in favour of the Galamsey voted against the NPP parliamentary candidates but for Nana Akufo-Addo because primarily they feared the NDC will cancel Free SHS when they come,” the pollster explained.