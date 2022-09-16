Galamsey should be collective and non-partisan fight — Inusah Fuseini

Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Fuseini has opined the best way to fight illegal mining known as galamsey as a country.

The former Minister believes that putting aside political differences as citizens and fight together is the only way stamp out galamsey.

While speaking on the Accra-based Joy News channel’s PM Express on Thursday, September 15, monitored by Modernghana News, the former Tamale Central legislator asserted that failure to stop galamsey as a nation will lead to disaster as the natural vegetation and resources will be destroyed and depleted soon.

“All political parties must agree that we have to fight galamsey and not use it as an avenue to score cheap political points.

“We are exacerbating poverty by not fighting galamsey,” he stressed.

He continued “I was quite surprised that recently 838 changfang machines were found on river Offin and the DCE is still in office. When you are applying the law, you must do so with blinded eyes.”

Following the re-arrest of notorious Chinese galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang, the fight against galamsey has received renewed attention.

Many, including the deputy NDC General Secretary, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, believe she is a bankroller for the ruling NPP, which explains why they have been unable to stop or prosecute her.

Aisha Huang, who was repatriated in 2018, was caught engaging in the activity after allegedly sneaking into the country a year or two ago.

She and three others will reappear in the Accra High Court on September 27.