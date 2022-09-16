We can't allow any failed leader to rule us again, ‘Torfiakwa!’ — Koku Anyidoho jabs Mahama again

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama over his plans to run for President again.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho claimed that the 2020 NDC presidential candidate failed during his first term as President, attributing it to the massive defeat in the 2016 general elections.

The former NDC Deputy General Secretary of NDC warns Mr Mahama to abandon his dreams, claiming it's a dead-on-arrival attempt.

In a tweet spotted by this portal on Thursday, September 15, Mr. Anyidoho asserted once more that if Ghanaians re-elect the former President, he will have no good policies for the country.

“Indeed, our country has a huge problem when people who have had the opportunity to rule, and messed up big time; still have NO policy alternatives but want power again just to mess up more than before. Torfiakwa,” his tweet reads.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahama has stated repeatedly on various platforms that he is ready to restore the current economic difficulties.

He described the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP administration as a failure that must not be repeated after the 2024 general elections.

Some of his notable policies include revisiting some clauses in the 1992 Constitution to eliminate the contentious ex-gratia, reduce the number of Supreme Court Justices and downsize his government.