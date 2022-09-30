ModernGhana logo
The Effutu Dream: Afenyo-Markin builds, commissions 12 community centres; three more under construction

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Many towns in Ghana don’t have a community centre, leaving residents without a good space for exercise and community involvement. While the process of building a community centre can often be difficult and expensive, they provide incalculable benefits for the communities where they are built.

The people of Effutu Constituency no longer worry about where to hold events and meetings all thanks to Member of Parliament, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

In his dream to make Effutu Constituency the gateway to the Central Region, the MP since has embarked on many projects. From health, education, security, road infrastructure and many others, the MP has been building Community Centers across the constituency.

Already, 11 community centres have been completed and are being used. Four other community centres are at various stages of completion. The community centres are solely the initiative of Afenyo-Markin who funded the construction and handed them over to the city authorities for management.

The facilities which come with an office and store room are open to the public for business seminars, training sessions, corporate retreats, receptions and dinners, banquets, family events, and a host of other activities. The function areas accommodate up to 500 people.

ModernGhana News team toured the Effutu Constituency to have a bird's eye view of the community-centred projects Afenyo-Markin has been putting up for his people.

On arrival at New Winneba, the team cited the construction of a community centre at a place called Sign Board. Although work has stalled, checks revealed that the contractor was working to complete a library facility. Once that was completed, the contractor was expected to continue work which is 50pecent completed. When fully completed, the centre will serve the people of New Winneba.

After the stop at New Winneba, the team proceeded to New Ateitu. Similarly, the community centre was under construction. Unlike the one at New Winneba, this centre is at the final stage of completion.

At Ansaful is a community centre. It has been commissioned already and handed over to the local assembly. From Ansaful, the team made a stop at Ekroful in the Essueayir Electoral Area. A community centre has also been completed. It has already been commissioned.

From Ekroful, the team proceeded to Gyahadze Electoral Area. A community centre has been completed in a community called Atekyedo. The centre is in use and hosts various events.

Below is a list of the community centres and their locations in the Effutu Constituency ModernGhana Team toured.

1. Zongo 100% completed and commissioned

2. Sekedjano 100% completed and commissioned

3. Ansaful completed and commissioned

4. Sankor completed and commissioned

5. Ekroful completed and commissioned

6. Essuekyir completed and commissioned

7. Atekyedo completed and commissioned

8. Kojobedu south completed and commissioned

9. Akosua Village completed and commissioned

10. Wonsom completed and commissioned

11. New Ateitu completed and commissioned

12. Signboard 60% complete

13. New Winneba completed and commissioned

14. Dayasew ongoing

15. Alata Kokwado ongoing

