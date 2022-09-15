Proposed hike in transport fares by some driver unions inappropriate – GPRTU

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has described the proposed increment of transport fares by some driver unions as inappropriate.

The Concerned Drivers Union and the True Drivers Union announced a 30 percent increase in fares, which is expected to take effect from September 21, 2022.

In an interaction with Citi News, the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, urged the public to disregard the proposed increment.

“The moment fares are increased, it triggers increment in all aspects. We all have to conscientize the public against this proposed fare increment.”

Persons who patronize services of commercial vehicles will, from September 21, 2022, see at least a 30 percent upward adjustment in the fares they pay.

“In consultation with our mother body the GPRTU of TUC, we wish to announce to the general public that there will a 30% increment on fares starting September 21, 2022,” a joint statement from the public transport unions announced.

The statement was issued by the Concerned Drivers Association and True Drivers Union.

The increase according to unions is “due to the increment in fuel products, spare parts and the poor management of the economy by the government.”

By Citi Newsroom