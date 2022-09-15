ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’ll shut down operations if galamsey makes water untreatable – Ghana Water

Headlines Well shut down operations if galamsey makes water untreatable – Ghana Water
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Water Company Ltd (GWCL) has warned that it will be forced to shut down operations in areas affected by galamsey if the cost of treating water becomes economically unsustainable.

The company has been complaining for years about the adverse effects of galamsey on the raw materials and cost of production, but illegal mining continues to thrive.

Speaking to Citi News, the Communications Director for Ghana Water Company, Stanley Martey, said if nothing is done to curb the menace, the company will revise its operational procedure.

“Beyond a certain level of turbidity, the water is rendered untreatable. At that point, we will shut down,” Mr. Martey said.

“The pollution of the river bodies is affecting the entire country and is affecting us as individuals and is also affecting us as a company,” Mr. Martey added.

Mr. Martey has thus called on the nation to intensify the fight against Galamsey

“It is for us collectively to fight the menace or else it will have an impact not only on the Ghana Water Company Limited but on the entire nation.”

By Citi Newsroom

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Video: KMA city guard brutally beats woman to pulp at Kejetia
15.09.2022 | Headlines
There's conversation to get an office for Mahama – Richard Ahiagbah 'changes mouth'
15.09.2022 | Headlines
Martin Amidu challenges Corruption Watch Ghana, Martin Kpebu, others for civil, critical and analytical debate on Labianca saga
15.09.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line