Fact-Check Ghana will settle Mahama’s ex-gratia brouhaha soon — Sulemana Braimah

Aside Aisha Huang's saga, one of the most heated debates is the allegation that former President John Dramani Mahama received GHS15,612,319 as ex-gratia, a claimed made by NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC.

This was after the former President said at a yam festival in Ho that a next NDC government will abolish the payment of ex-gratia to save the public purse.

In reaction, Abronye DC said the former President's comment was mere rhetoric because he (former President) has received the aforementioned amount as an end-of-service package in 2013 and 2017.

“Let me reiterate my position that Mr. John Mahama indeed received GH¢14 million as ex gratia in 2013 which was credited into his Agricultural Development Bank Account.

“Since 2017, it is important to note that Mr. John Mahama has since received an end-of-service package of GH¢ 15,612,319,” Abronye DC said in a statement.

In reaction, a statement from the office of the former President refuted the claim stating that “we urge the public to ignore the unintelligent rants of the said Kwame Baffoe who has gained notoriety for fabricating and propagating falsehood on behalf of Nana Akufo–Addo against John Mahama. His claims are false.”

In the midst of the 'dog fight', the Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has hinted that the fact-checking agency known as Fact-Check Ghana will settle the matter.

In a tweet today, September 15, sighted by Modernghana News, Mr. Braimah wrote, “NPP says Mahama has been a beneficiary of that state loot called ex-gratia and other benefits. NDC says Mahama has not. So who is telling the truth and who is deceiving Ghanaians? Well, will let you know soon.”