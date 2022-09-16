A waiter told me to get up, gave my seat to Chinese guys at a Kumasi pub — NPP MP laments

Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North in the Ashanti region, Collins Adomako-Mensah says he was disrespected by a waiter at a pub in Kumasi because of some Chinese nationals.

Speaking on the Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show on Wednesday, September 14, the NPP legislator revealed that he was prevented from a seat at a pub by the waiter only to realise that the same seat was given to some Chinese nationals who came after them.

“Three weeks ago I was in Kumasi and myself and a few friends decided to go to a pub to have a drink. Ten minutes after we sat one of the gentlemen approached and told us we had to get up and move to a new place,” Collins Adomako explained.

He added “they know I am an MP. After a little argument, we moved and ten minutes later some Chinese guys entered to take the seats and they were treated with all the courtesies.”

His comment follows the trial of the popular Chinese galamsey queen, Aisha Huang and some accomplices on Wednesday at the Accra Circuit Court.

Meanwhile, the notorious illegal miner pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The presiding judge, His Lordship Bright Acquah adjourn the case to September 27.