E/R: Gory accident on Koforidua-Kukurantumi road leaves many passengers in critical condition

15.09.2022

There has been a ghastly accident at the Oyoko stretch of the Koforidua to Bunso highway in the Eastern Region.

The crash which occurred on Wednesday night has left several passengers hospitalised in critical condition.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace Minibus and Hyundai minibus.

From the information gathered from sources, the Hyundai minibus with registration number GR 6546-21 onboard with passengers from Koforidua heading to Anyinam made a wrong overtaking at a curve.

In the process, it crashed head-on with the speeding Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ER 685-17 bus.

The swift intervention of officers of the Ghana Police Service and the National Fire Service helped save lives.

Unfortunately, several passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and had to be rushed to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.

Some were also taken to the Eastern regional hospital for medical care.