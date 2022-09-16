Bawumia, Asamoah Gyan sign book of condolences in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and the former Black Star skipper have penned their condolences in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The funeral of the late Queen officially opened on Monday, September 12 coupled with the announcement of a portal where people around the globe can sign the book of condolence.

Joining the Vice President on Wednesday, September 14, at the British High Commission was former Sunderland and Black Stars forward Asamoah Gyan who became the first Ghanaian sportsman to pen his condolences to the late English Monarch.

Afterwards, Asamoah Gyan took to his Twitter page and wrote, “on behalf of my family, the football family, my fans, I signed the book of condolence for the demise of the Great Queen. Wishing the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth my deepest condolence, May the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Perfect Peace! Amen.”

The 96-year-old longest-serving English monarch died in the afternoon of Thursday, September 8 at her residence in Balmoral.

A statement sighted on the official Twitter handle of the Royal Family announcing her demise reads "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King (then Prince Charles) and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."