Apewosika, Dehia and Brabedzie communities receives support from Cape Coast North MP

The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency, Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku has donated a double axel trip of sand, stones, street lights and 50 bags of cement to Apewosika M/A Basic School.

He also donated a water reservoir (polytanks) to Dehia, Brabedze and Apewosika communities.

This according to the MP was to redeem a pledge he made to the school and the inhabitants of the various communities during his tours when such needs were brought to his attention.

The school benefited from a double load trip of sand, stones, 4 street lights to illuminate the school at night and 50 bags of cement to support the ongoing PTA project.

Receiving the donation on Thursday, 15th September, 2022 on behalf of the school, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Chair, Mr. John Mensah Sarbah Duncan thanked the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture but asked for more.

He revealed that the PTA was doing a project for the school and requested for assistance from the MP. "He promised to assist us and today he came to donate these trips of sand and stones and 50 bags of cement to us. The MP added some street lights to help illuminate the school's compound and to that, we're very grateful".

The PTA chair furthered that their elation is premised on the fact that the school suffers from theft due to the absence of a night security guard. "The street lights given us by the MP would help put the thieves at bay so the school can have some respite".

The Apewosika M/A School headteacher, Madam Elizabeth Brew, the PTA and the teachers present were very appreciative of the kind gesture from their Member of Parliament.

Dr. Minta Nyarku on his part encouraged the students to study hard to make the constituency very proud. "With the help of God and as and when resources are available, I shall support the school in whatever capacity I can," he assured the students and the PTA.

Later, the Cape Coast North MP donated 450,000 litres and 500,000 litres of water reservoir (polytanks) to the Apewosika, Dehia and Brabedzie communities respectively to help ease their water problems.

Opinion leaders of the various communities upon receiving the Polytanks thanked their Member of Parliament and wished him God's guidance and blessings in all his endeavours.

The entourage of the Member of Parliament was made up of his PA Ebenezer Domey, Theophilus Cobbinah popularly known as Sisco and some National Democratic Congress (NDC) Cape Coast North executive members.