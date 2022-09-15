Upper West REGSEC agrees on new measures to address disappearances, killings of people

The Upper West Regional Security Council says it is on high alert following the growing number of murders and disappearances of people in the region.

The Regional Security Council at its meeting on Wednesday, September 14, has come out with some measures and strategies to curb the current issues which are mostly being recorded in the Wa Municipality.

Among other things, the Regional Security Council is calling on all inhabitants within the municipality and the region to volunteer information on people within their areas with suspicious characteristics to the security agencies to stop the current trend of issues in the region.

In addition, the Regional Security Council is encouraging the formation of Community or Neighbourhood Watchdog Committees with the aid of Assembly Members within their respective jurisdictions and under the supervision of the Ghana Police Service.

While the Upper West REGSEC has agreed that the police command must intensify police patrols and visibility in the municipality, it has warned that all unregistered motorcycles within the Wa Municipality shall be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, all institutions and workplaces are encouraged to install CCTV cameras within their compounds and improve their lighting.

Below is a copy of the release from the Upper West REGSEC:

PRESS RELEASE

The Regional Security Council has put its issues in the region on high alert by coming up with pragmatic strategies and measures following the growing number of murders and disappearances of people in the region.

2. While investigations on these worrying incidents are ongoing, the Upper West Regional Security Council has authorized increased cooperation and collaboration among the intelligence agencies and seeks to deepen engagement with inhabitants within the municipality in line with contemporary security practices. Hence, we are calling on all people to be more observant and vigilant and to draw the attention of the police, other security agencies and local community leaders immediately they observe anything out of the ordinary.

3. Therefore, the Regional Security Council calls on all inhabitants within the municipality and the region to volunteer information on people within their areas with suspicious characteristics to the security agencies to stop the current trend of issues in the region.

4. In light of all these, the Regional Security Council at its meeting on Wednesday 14th September 2022 has come out with some measures or strategies to curb current issues in the Wa Municipality, The meassures are:

i. Unregistered motorcycles within the Wa Municipality shall be arrested and prosecuted.

ii. The Regional Security Council encourages the formation of Community or Neighbourhood Watchdog Committees with the aid of Assembly Members within their respective jurisdiction and under the supervision of the Ghana Police Service. The members of these watchdog committees shall be profiled, trained, and licensed by the Ghana Police Service to avoid abuse of the system.

iii. Landlords within the municipality must inspect resident permits of tenants not of Ghanaian origin. The municipal assembly must invite all landlords to a meeting. It is unacceptable for any landlord to rent accommodation to a tenant without knowing the tenant's background. It is against the law to allow as many as five people in a single room.

iv. The Ghana Immigration Service and The Wa Municipal Assembly must take an inventory of all hotels and guest houses within the municipality.

v. The police command must intensify police patrols and visibility in the municipality.

vi. All tricycles must halt movement or operations within the municipality at 9 pm and resume operations at 5 am.

vii. All institutions and workplaces are encouraged to install CCTV cameras within their compounds and improve their lighting.

viii. The Ghana Immigration Service should furnish the Wa Municipal Assembly with updated information on all registered foreigners residing and doing business in the municipality.

ix. The public is encouraged to provide security agencies with vital information to help unravel these unfortunate incidents.

5. Meanwhile, anyone with information on recent murders and disappearances should contact the nearest police station or security agency.

6. Thank you.

HON. DR. HAFIZ BIN SALIH

REGIONAL MINISTER

TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES

UPPER WEST REGION