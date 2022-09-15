ModernGhana logo
AMA presents 900 dual desks to 74 schools

By Richard Aniagyei & Gilbert Ankrah, ISD || Contributor
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has presented 900 dual desks to the AMA education directorate for onward distribution to 74 schools in the Metropolis.

The presentation forms part of the government’s efforts to enhance quality education and promote effective learning in the country.

The Chief Executive of the AMA, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, who presented the desks on Wednesday at the City Hall, reiterated the government’s commitment to bridging the infrastructure deficit whilst providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the Metropolis.

She assured that the Assembly would continue to create the necessary environment for schools within the Metropolis. He also called on stakeholders to support the Assembly to raise education standards.

