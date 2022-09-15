ModernGhana logo
Upper West: REGSEC issues directive for the arrest, prosecution of unregistered motorcycles amid unrest

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Upper West Regional Security Council has come up with measures to deal with the recent unrest in the Wa Municipality.

In the last few weeks, several people have reportedly either disappeared or were murdered in the Municipality, causing fear and panic among the residents.

To deal with these, the Regional Security Council at its meeting on Wednesday 14th September 2022 has come out with some strategies to curb current issues in the Wa Municipality.

Among the measures taken, the Upper West REGSEC has directed that persons that use unregistered motorcycles will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Unregistered motorcycles within the Wa Municipality shall be arrested and prosecuted,” a release signed by the Upper West Regional Minister Hon. Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih has announced.

The Upper West REGSEC has also directed that landlords within the municipality must inspect resident permits of tenants not of Ghanaian origin.

In addition, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Wa Municipal Assembly have been charged to take an inventory of all hotels and guest houses within the municipality.

“The public is encouraged to provide security agencies with vital information to help unravel these unfortunate incidents.

“Meanwhile, anyone with information on recent murders and disappearances should contact the nearest police station or security agency,” the Upper West REGSEC release concludes.

Below is a copy of the release:

915202234308-wbreuhgtto-4052838b-3258-4dfc-a93b-093ac48cc3d5

915202234312-1h830o4bau-13f9d238-803c-4d92-9d34-86d80f1ea12d

