[VIDEO] Ladies don’t ask MoMo from guys they love — Lady reveals

Dora Bamfo; businesswoman

15.09.2022 LISTEN

A young Ghanaian businesswoman identified as Dora Bamfo has revealed how ladies treat guys they love.

Miss Bamfo disclosed that no woman who truly loves a man will pressure him for money.

In an interview with the Daily Hustle show on Youtube, monitored by Modernghana News, she disclosed that ladies will only demand mobile money and other things from a man if the feeling isn't real.

She stressed that ladies do appreciate the fact that men toil for money and, as such, will never disturb their potential future husbands for money.

“I always say that a lady will never demand such things from her serious boyfriend. If I love you, I don’t bring that to you because we all know men suffer to make money.

“Girls do that when they notice that the guys are persistent and would give them all she demands. If a lady meets an older man, she knows she can’t be with him for long. So she will ask for rent, hair and all,” she said.

Dora revealed that she will never have anything to do with a poor man.

“I’m sorry, we can’t date. I won’t also be able to support either. I’ve seen it happen. The lady caters to him, and eventually, when he succeeds, he says the lady is not on his level,” she noted.