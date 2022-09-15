East Legon: Estate developer threatens to sue Ayawaso West MCE for unlawful demolishing of project after issuing permit

The Ayawaso West Assembly has demolished an ongoing project belonging to an Estate Developer in what is alleged to be connivance between officials of the Assembly and a top government-backed businessman.

Inspite of the glaring evidence of a permit issued to Nana Ofori Boasiako the Estate Developer by the Ayawaso West Assembly and signed by the MCE Sandra Ahenkorah, the Assembly stormed the project site near the Araya Islamic School on Wednesday and demolished the project accompanied by the Police/Military personnel in a rambo style.

When the media got there, the entire fence around the land and the culverts fixed for the drainage system for free flow of water have all been demolished.

Briefing the media few hours after the demolition, the CEO of Incant 2 solution Homes, Nana Ofori Boasiako, an Estate Developer and owner of the land described the demolition as unlawful and ill-motive.

He stressed that he can not fathom why the very Assembly that issued him permit to develop the land would later turn around and demolish his project, running into millions of cedis.

“I applied to the Ayawaso West Assembly that I want to cover the culverts and do it to the international standard to allow for easy flow of the drainage and they granted me the permit.

“This drainage system that I’m covering is supposed to be done by the government but I have taken it upon myself to do it so that I can develop my office apartment without impediments," he stated.

He added that the demolition is unlawful and unacceptable adding that “how can the MCE issue a permit to me to develop and later come and demolish the project?”.

Giving a background to the acquisition of the land, the enraged Estate Developer emphasized that he legitimately bought that parcel of land years back from the Family at a cost of $140,000 without any dispute.

He explained further that the land, which is situated adjacent the Araya Islamic School, including all lands stretching to Lagos Avenue, per the government cadastre, are all part of the Airport Extension, hence anybody who owns land within that enclave must apply for regularization of the land at the Lands Commission since they belong to the state.

Nana Ofori who showed all documents to corroborate his claim indicated that he applied to the Lands Commission for the regularization of the land which was granted by the Lands Commission at the cost of GhC780,000.00.

He said it is therefore not possible for anybody to claim ownership of the land, leading to the demolition of his project.

According to him, late last year his caretaker called him and told him McDan and his boys were on the site.

He said when he heard that, he went to Lands Commission to check who is the rightful owner of the land. He noted that the data available at the Commission proved that he owned the land adding that his checks at the family who sold the land to him also revealed that the land has not been sold to anybody apart from him.

The CEO of Incant 2 Solutions Home later stressed that he has petitioned the Secretary to the President Nana Asante Badiatuo, the Presidency and the Director of Operations at the Presidency Mr. Lord Commey to intervene and stop the MCE of Ayawaso West Wuogon, Sandra Ahenkorah from engaging in illegalities.

He hinted that he has directed his Lawyers to sue the Assembly and the Police for the unlawful demolition of his project. Meanwhile, the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Mr. Lord Commey who was contacted by the media on phone said: “there are a lot questions to answer and I think that the right thing has to be done”.

“Laws do work in this country and I think that all of us certainly are not above the law. The Assembly as I said will have some questions to answer. From what I’m seeing here they are the ones who issued the permits to Nana and they have to clarify that they gave it to Nana. If it proves that they gave it to Nana then what happened this morning must be explained by the Assembly,” Mr. Commey fumes.