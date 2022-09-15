Bawumia signs book of condolence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has signed a Book of Condolence in honour of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral at age 96.

She reigned for 70 years.

She died peacefully on Thursday, September 8, at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

While the world continues to mourn the late Queen Elizabeth II, a Book of Condolence has been opened in her name by the British High Commission in Ghana.

Today, Vice President Dr. Bawumia has signed the book, wishing the late British Monarch a peaceful rest.

“This morning, I signed the Book of Condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.

“Through to the very end, Her Majesty personified the true meaning of selfless and dedicated service.

“May Her Majesty's soul rest in peace,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said in a post this afternoon.