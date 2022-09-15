2022 Miss eXceL plus to be unveiled soon

Miss eXcel plus '20 Runner Up

15.09.2022 LISTEN

Organisers of Miss eXceL plus will soon launch the 2022 edition of the reality show and also unveil contestants for the challenge.

The challenge will see ten (10) beautiful plus-size ladies battle for the biggest crown as Miss eXceL plus as they go through different stages to showcase their talents.

Madam Ami Amewode, the General Manager in an interview with the reporter indicated that this year's edition will be shown on a prestigious TV station that is youth-oriented and has a mark in edutainment. The motive is to educate and entertain its audience and be able to reach out to many others.

She stressed that organisers have put all arrangements in place to ensure the event becomes one of the best reality shows.

Madam Ami Amewode therefore urged contestants to remain resolute and focus on the contest and do enough research in order to emerge the Queen as it intends to let the public know the capabilities of plus-size ladies in diverse ways.

Miss eXceL plus is a reality for plus size ladies to inculcate a healthy lifestyle, fashion and style and make them fit and confident so they can avoid diseases associated with Plus size. It also makes them confident to fend for themselves as independent ladies.

This year's event is proudly supported by Italian Guest House, Krisview Luxury Hotel, CRM, Aqua Blue Mineral water, Shitobiyeguy and Paano Papabi.