Afenyo-Markin commissioned modern health center for Worabeba community to facilitate healthcare delivery

The Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has indicated his commitment to the total transformation of the constituency.

According to the Deputy Majority Leader, the 'Effutu Dream' is geared towards improving the lives of the people to contribute to national development.

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin said this when he commissioned a well-equipped health center for Worabeba Community last Tuesday.

"A situation where people walk long distances to access healthcare delivery is a thing of the past. We cannot continue to see people suffer in an attempt to access healthcare. It is upon this that am striving to make lives meaningful for the people in the Effutu Municipality. The provision of such facilities is a service to humanity.

"When I became a Member of Parliament, the rural communities were abandoned and left to their own, but today, am proud to say from Nsuekyir to Worabeba, we have a road to boost economic growth and development in this fishing community.

"Am also proud to say today, through my efforts and support, from Sankor to Gyangyanadze road was constructed. Similarly, from Nsuekyir to Gyahadze, we have done the road and many more to be done for the Rural Communities. Am happy to be associated with the commissioning of Worabeba Health Center.

"The ongoing construction of a community center would soon be completed and handed over to the community, and also start construction of a library facility so the children in this community can have a library to study.

Ours is Effutu Dream, the Effutu Dream is a never-say-die-spirit that does not know NPP or NDC, the Effutu Dream is to serve every human being in Effutu," he stated.

Afenyo-Markin noted that the Effutu Dream was determined to take Effutu to the promised land.

"Our dream is to transform Effutu and make it a unique destination for business, education, healthcare and everything. We must come together to realize this noble dream. If we don't do that, it will become a mirage," he stated.

He urged Ghanaians to be honest with everything they do bearing in mind the welfare of the people who should be beneficiaries of their stewardships.

"National development depends on all of us. We must have the collective efforts to work in unity of purpose, honesty and be disciplined in wherever we find ourselves, we have to leave a better legacy for our generation yet unborn." Hon. Afenyo-Markin emphasized.

He stressed the need for the staff of the Ghana Health Service who would be working in the facility to cultivate the culture of maintenance to last longer.

Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin gave authorities of the Health Center Ghc10,000.00 as seed money to purchase the needed drugs for the clinic to start operation awaiting accreditation from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Chief of Worabeba Community, Nana Boama II thanked the Member of Parliament for transforming the lives of the people in the community through infrastructure development.

He disclosed that the community can now improve the accessible road network, health center and other socio-economic facilities to improve their lives.

"Worabeba is a fishing community, hitherto, we had to walk through the lagoon linking us to the other communities, it was extremely dangerous to send our fishing produce to market centers especially nursing mothers who had to carry their babies and goods to cross the lagoon. It was an unbearable situation.

"It took the bravery of Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, our workaholic Member of Parliament to construct a road for us. Today, traders from across the country come here to buy from us, thus boosting the local economy. We will continue to thank him," Nana Boama II stated.

Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Zubeiru Kassim who chaired the occasion noted that the Assembly has a strong relationship with the Member of Parliament to fully implement programmes and activities.

Present were the Assembly Member for Nsuekyir Electoral Area, Hon. Solomon Sampah, officials from the Effutu Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Health Service and Service Commanders from the Security Agencies.