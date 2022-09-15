Aflao: Three arrested for transporting 150 sacks of cannabis

Three people are in the custody of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at Aflao for transporting 150 bags of cannabis.

The three on board a Benz Cargo truck with registration number GE8404-13 were arrested at Wudoaba in the Ketu South municipality of the Volta Region.

From the information gathered from sources, the three arrested persons include the driver of the vehicle, Vincent Abo, aged 43, and his two accomplices, Ahiawo Kodzo and Seth Hefu.

The arrest was made after officers intercepted their vehicle following a tip-off received by the operatives of Defense Intelligence wing of the Ghana Armed Forces.

It is understood that the suspects were transporting the cannabis from Kpeve to Togo where it will be distributed to some agents in Benin and Nigeria as well.

Checks have revealed that the truckload of the suspected 150 sacks of cannabis together with the three arrested persons will be transported to Narcotics Control Board Headquarters in Accra later today.

The MCE for Ketu South, Maxwell Lugudor has since the arrest expressed worry. According to him, he is ready to collaborate with security apparatus to clamp down on people dealing in cannabis and any other illegal activity in the Municipality.