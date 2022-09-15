No age limit for egg consumption — GNEC

Ghana National Egg Campaign (GNEC) has said there is no age limit for egg consumption.

It noted that egg consumption is nutritious for all ages and needs to be eaten twice a day.

Research studies have shown that dietary cholesterol from egg does not relatively impact blood cholesterol. It rather increase high density lipoprotein, however, egg standard has been developed to ensure quality egg production that would naturally contain vitamin D(41iu), a nutrient critical for bone health.

Research also suggests that eggs can be part of a healthy diet. A review again shows that eating eggs may reduce the risk of stroke by 12%. Furthermore eating eggs at breakfast could keep one energized until lunch without the annoying hunger pangs.

Madam comfort Kyerewaa Acheampong, Coordinator for the National Egg Campaign at the Ghana National Campaign Secretariat disclosed this on Wednesday at a training workshop on the importance of egg consumption for nutrition officers from the Ghana Health Service in the Bono East Region at Techiman.

Madam Acheampong noted that the move was to sensitize people against the myths about the consumption of egg and also to further educate the public on the quality of eggs that are currently being produced for the market.

She called the public not let the current price hike of eggs affects their egg consumption as it was the surest way to boost the immune system for human development.

Madam Acheampong hinted that the GNEC was committed to partnering with stakeholders including the nutrition officers of Ghana Health Service, Dieticians and hospital nutrition officers to train other nutrition officers on the importance of eggs among others.

She said eggs could be used to prepare dishes such as poached eggs, soft boiled eggs, plain omelette, egg mportormportor and egg pinwheels among others.

Madam Leticia Bayor, Bono East Regional Nutrition Officer underscored the importance of training nutrition officers. She added that the collaboration between the Ghana Health Service, Standard Board and the GNEC would speed up the dissemination process of the current research findings regarding egg consumption.

Madam Bayor noted that the move was aimed at promoting egg consumption in the region and the country at large. She stressed the need for egg consumption because it serves as a complete meal for children since one egg contains all nutrients including choline that the body needs.