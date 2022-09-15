Two die, four injured in fatal accident at Sefwi Akontombra

Two persons have died while four others are injured after a road crash at Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region.

A low-bed truck, carrying an excavator from Akontombra towards Sefwi Wiawso, veered off the road and crushed into a high tension pole.

The incident also plunged the community into total darkness.

Updating Citi News on the matter, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Yawson Amoah said efforts are being put in place to restore power to the area.

He added that the district is working with engineers to speed up repair works.

“There were petty issues after the incident. Both the electricity and water systems of the community went off, so we were doing the follow-up with the Electricity Company of Ghana to restore power.”

