GASIP presents certificates to 40 farmers in Atebubu after trainings

The Ghana Agriculture Sector Improvement Programme (GASIP) has presented certificates to 40 farmers in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality after a four month training in agroforestry.

The beneficiaries made up of 27 females and 13 males were drawn from Jato Zongo and Mem, two predominantly farming communities in the municipality.

According to the municipal director for agriculture Mr. Stephen Aidoo, the objective of the intervention is to offer the farmers an alternative livelihood as well as make them environmentally resilient by combating climate change. He added that this is in consonance with efforts to meet the targets of the sustainable development goals SDGs 1 and 13.

In a speech read on his behalf, the National Programme Coordinator for GASIP Mr. Klutse Kudomor said the goal of GASIP is to contribute to reducing poverty in rural areas of Ghana with the objective of enhancing the profitability and climate change resilience of agribusinesses and small holder farmers.

“Land degradation is attributable to human activities, mainly through the cutting of trees without replacement, irresponsible and uncontrolled bush burning, and deploying farming systems and practices which are unsustainable. These activities lead to a decline in soil fertility, biodiversity losses, and reduction in relevant tree populations. These situations further lead to low crop yields for farmers and the siltation of water bodies with the negative consequence on the socio-economic lives of the people especially the smallholder farmer,” he said.

Mr. Kudomor revealed that over 400,000 cashew seedlings were raised by 40 nurseries established in 20 districts in 6 regions of the country under the intervention most of which were sold to meet the demands of the last ‘Green Ghana day’ celebration. He urged bodies like the district assemblies, Forestry Commission and other stakeholders to support the commercialization of the seedlings by making the nurseries their first point of call for their needs.

Mr. Eric Aboagye, the schedule officer on the project said the trainees went through filling and lining of poly bags, nursing of seeds and grafting. They were also schooled on how to find markets for the seedlings as well as nursery management with specific reference to pest, disease and weed control, watering and shading.

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal coordinating director Mr. Joseph Tang congratulated beneficiaries especially the females for accepting to be part of the intervention and urged them to strive for the success of the project in order to benefit the entire community and for other communities to emulate.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to government and the Department of Agriculture for the intervention and expressed their desire to work hard to meet its objectives.