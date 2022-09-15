Dagbon Students Association to hold prayers on Friday for TTU authorities

15.09.2022 LISTEN

Dagbon Students Association branch of the Tamale Technical University is set to hold a maiden Qur'anic recitation on Friday 16th September, 2022 at the University Masjid.

The recitation according to the Chief Imam of the Association, Sheikh Suhuyini Husein is to ask for Allah's protection and everlasting mercy on the working staff of the University, students and all associations on campus.

According to him, prayers is the opener of opportunities, development and guidance against any form of obstacle.It is based on these that the Association thought to organize one for the University, communities within and the founders of DASA.

Sheikh Suhuyini admonished stakeholders of the institution and those who matter in society to get themselves counted in the Quran recitation.

He stated that several Islamic scholars including Sheikh IIiasu, Sheikh Lukman Bamba, Malam Muhim, Sheikh Tamakulu, Sheikh Bugum Beini, Sheikh Basha, and representatives of the regional Cheif Imam and the Ambariya Muslim Community.

“Prayer is a practical sign of obedience to the commands of Allah and religion Islam. Salah is a source of direct communication with Almighty Allah. Moreover, it also refrains a person from evil deeds and bad habits. Am hopeful that Friday's recitation will bring on the blessings and mercy of Allah to this our noble university and authorities”.

He said the recitation will commence at 8:00am and end at 11.00am due to Friday's Jummah prayers.

Sheikh Suhuyini further appealed to the staff of the University and the students body to find a way of benefiting from the recitation by giving something little for the success of the program, adding that, “those from far and near can also support program for Allah to also support them”.

For assistance and further information, call Imam Suhuyini Husein on 054 997 5771.