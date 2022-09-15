Aisha Huang can easily get out of this case since she was not arrested on galasmsey site — Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor is not convinced the state has a strong case against the accused Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang.

In his view, it will be difficult to prosecute the Chinese national especially when she was arrested at her home and not at a galamsey site.

According to the lawmaker, the case against Aisha Huang is dead on arrival since her lawyers can easily get her out.

“How are they going to prove that she is engaged in galamsey when she wasn’t arrested on site? Lawyer of Aisha Huang and the Chinese Nationals, Effah Dartey has an easy task,” Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor told TV3 in an interview on Thursday, September 15.

The South Dayi MP continued, “She wasn’t arrested while mining but rather in her home so if I was a defense in this issue, I can get out easily. This matter is dead on arrival that’s why Effah Dartey says this is small.”

The NDC MP stressed that the odds may have been different if the case was being handled by a State Attorney.

“Why is this matter prosecuted at the High Court? And a State Attorney must handle this issue. They would have been diligent and professional to handle this,” Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor opined.

Aisha Huang, age 47, was in Court with three other suspected illegal miners. They have been charged with engaging in illegal mining and trading minerals without a valid license.

Despite the plea for bail by her lawyers, the court remanded her and the other suspects into police custody for two weeks.

They will reappear in court on September 27.