Mahama yet to get over the fact that I whipped him twice in elections – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa has said his predecessor John Dramani Mahama is having sleepless nights because he succeeded in unseating him.

According to the President, Mahama is yet to get over the fact that he gave him a good whipping twice in 2016 and 2020 general elections.

“Mr. Mahama still has not been able to assimilate his defeat twice to the man who he had said could never come to power in Ghana and I think every night when he goes to bed, he is confused about the man who has not just come back but given him a good whipping on two separate occasions.

“We won the landslide in 2016 and again decisive margin in 2020. He has never gotten the figures that I have gotten in elections in Ghana, he knows,” President Akufo-Addo said during an interview with a Ho-based radio station to wrap up his two-day tour of the Volta Region.

President Akufo-Addo further indicated that ex-President John Dramani Mahama feels threatened by the progress government has made and that is why he is always attacking his administration.

“He knows that significant progress and achievements have been made and that it is necessary for him and his supporters to denigrate that exercise, to go out of their way and to poo-poo everything that we have done,” H.E Akufo-Addo noted.

This comes after the former President criticised President Akufo-Addo’s government on the fight against corruption.

While addressing a gathering of chiefs and people at the 2022 edition of the Asogli Yam Festival in the Volta Region over the past weekend, Mahama said the current administration led by President Akufo-Addo has lost the fight.

“This government, the NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption. President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the public purse.

“Today even that public purse cannot be found. The revelations in the Auditor-General’s report for 2021 is simply a microcosm of the real extent of the seeming institutionalisation of corruption under this administration,” ex-president John Dramani Mahama remarked.