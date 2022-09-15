Gov’t has no concern for our plight; we will picket again at Jubilee House on September 20 – NaBCo trainees

Aggrieved beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme have issued a release indicating that they will embark on a demonstration next week.

In a release by the NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana, it accuses government of showing no concern for the hardships members are going through.

Last month, the trainees hit the street to push government to settle unpaid salaries of their members.

With the arrears not paid after several weeks of the protest, the NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana has announced that there will be a march to the Jubilee House again on Tuesday, September 20.

“We wish to bring to the attention of all NABCO beneficiaries and the media stations that after exhausting all possible avenues, including the recently held picketing followed by the time window given government to getting our arrears paid, the same issue lingers.

“It is clear that our welfare is not of a concern to the government, thus, we will be staging another picketing at Jubilee House on the 20th of September, 2022, all things being equal,” a statement signed by NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana National Chairman Dennis Opoku Katakyie has said.

The trainees say the level of insensitivity suffered in the hands of the current administration is condemnable to the highest degree.

Find more on the upcoming demonstration in the statement below: