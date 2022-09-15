I’m worried about the public opinion on my client’s case – Aisha Huang’s lawyer

Counsel for Aisha Huang, Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey says he is concerned that there are a lot of public discussions about the trial of his client.

Aisha Huang, age 47, popularly known as galamsey queen is facing court after her recent arrest for allegedly engaging in illegal mining and sale of minerals without a license, activities that got her deported from the country in 2018.

On Wednesday, September 14, she was arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court where she was denied bail.

Speaking to the media on the matter, Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey shared that he is shocked the media has overhyped what was supposed to be a small case.

“The media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without a license. It is a small matter. It happens every day. I don’t see why the media should write an editorial on this. It is that which is creating a problem and all manner of issues,” the Lawyer for Aisha Huang said.

According to Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, the fact that there is huge public opinion and interest makes him worried.

“The public opinion against my client is too much. That I must confess. I am disturbed by it but I’m trained as a lawyer to take up cases at all cost and do the best I can,” the renowned Lawyer told Citi News.

Aisha Huang and the three other suspects who appeared in Court on Wednesday have been remanded to Police custody again for two weeks.

They will face court on September 27.